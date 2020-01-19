2 Officers Shot, Killed in Hawaii; Firefighters Battle Blaze at Suspect’s Home: Report

Two police officers were shot and killed in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, according to authorities and NBC affiliate KHNL.

KHNL reports that officers had responded to a stabbing call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking and killing two officers.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear but sources told KHNL that the suspect in the shooting was being evicted Sunday morning and allegedly stabbed his landlord. The man reportedly shot at officers responding to the call before setting his home on fire, the sources said.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.