Package Explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, Injuring 1: School Officials

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed.

Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS have all responded and the building has been evacuated. Additionally, an FBI spokesperson says they are assisting the Boston Police Department in an investigation at Northeastern University.

Boston police are also responding to a report of another suspicious package on Huntington Avenue, in the area of the Museum of Fine Arts, while Cambridge police were responding to a report in the 1100-block of Cambridge Street. Police have not confirmed either of these packages as threats at this time.

Jacob Isaacs said he was in class in the building, Holmes Hall, when they were evacuated.

"We were in class and then we saw two policemen walk through the building and then as soon as we look out the window, we see a fire truck with the lights on blazing, and then our teacher is like 'I gotta see what’s going on,’ and he sees that the fire truck is going and there’s a police car outside and as that happened, instantly the fire alarm starts going off," he said.

Isaacs added that they did not hear anything that sounded like an explosion before they saw first responders arrive.

Northeastern's evening classes at Behrakis, Shillman, Ryder, Kariotis, Dockser and West F have all been canceled.

The scene remains active and people are warned to avoid the area.

