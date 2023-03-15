Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner held a press conference to urge the public to provide information on murder suspects and bring awareness to violence in the LGBTQ community.

Charles Mitchell of Philadelphia is wanted for the December 2022 murder of Mar’Quis “MJ” Jackson.

The DA’s office has approved an arrest warrant for Mitchell. They are asking the public to come forward with any information they have on Mitchell’s whereabouts that will lead to an arrest.

Mitchell will be charged with murder, abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence, said Krasner.

Krasner also asked the public for help identifying the suspect responsible for the unsolved murder of Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald who was shot to death in her mother’s home in November 2022.

Those with information on either murder can call the tip line at 2156868477.

Several family members of victims, trans activists and leaders spoke about those that lost their lives to LGBTQ violence and the importance of why the LGBTQ community needs to be protected.

Kendall Stephens, a member of the LGBTQ community, was attacked in her home by a mob of people who beat her in front of her children on her first day as a Temple student.

“We deserve better than what we have gotten. We are human beings,” Stephens, a trans activist, said. “We are not unworthy minorities.”

Pennsylvania state law does not protect LGBTQ people the same as it does others.

Stephens wants state lawmakers to include the LGBTQ community as a protected class under PA’s existing hate crime statute.

“You want to be a bigot, you want to be a hater - don’t try it in Philly because we are not having it. We will call you out on this and we will hold you accountable on this and we will make sure this justice system works for everybody,” Krasner said.

Trans Day of Visibility is coming on March 31 and a march will be held at City Hall on that day at 5p.m. The theme this year is Rise for Trans Lives.