With a pair of massive lottery jackpots up for grabs, buyers in Pennsylvania are playing a waiting game Tuesday ahead of the big Mega Millions and Powerball draws.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery is modernizing its systems" the Pennsylvania Lottery wrote on a webpage dedicated to the upgrade. "Most of the upgrades are happening to our systems and portals on March 19th, 2024; and that means lottery sales terminals at Lottery retail locations will be temporarily unavailable during that time."

Hope you purchased your tickets already because you may be out of luck Tuesday:

"Lottery drawings will continue, so please consider buying your favorite lottery tickets in advance," the Pa. Lottery wrote.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $875 million annuity, with a cash option of $413.5. Wednesday's Powerball draw is at an estimated $687 million, with a cash option of $327.3 million.

"On March 19, 2024, Draw Games, like Powerball® and Mega Millions®, won't be available for purchase on palottery.com for a brief period; however, eInstant games will be available to play," the lottery wrote.

The system is expected to be back online sometime on Tuesday.

Don't want to press your luck? You could always drive over to New Jersey and Delaware if you don't want to wait to play.

What will look different once the Pa. Lottery upgrade is made?

The upgrades had been planned for sometime and lottery officials didn't know that "long overdue" upgrade would coincide with the big nationwide lottery draws, Pa. Lottery spokesperson Emma Swope told NBC10.

"Sixteen years, the lottery hasn't had a new computer system," Swope said.

It should lead to more convenience for buyers and sellers, Swope said.

"You'll notice new vending equipment and in-store digital signage, but most of the modernization will be to our software and systems," the lottery wrote.