Yardley Police Chief Shot in Hand, Ear; Residents Urged to Shelter as Standoff Continues

The police chief of Yardley Borough was shot by a man wielding a shotgun Wednesday. The suspect is now holed up in an apartment that is surrounded by SWAT and other law enforcement officers.

Yardley residents are being urged to shelter in place as the standoff continues, and a nearby apartment building and day care have been evacuated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Yardley Police Chief Joseph D. Kelly was shot in the hand and ear, said Kenneth Coluzzi, the police chief of Lower Makefield Township. He is being treated at a hospital.

"He's absolutely extremely lucky to be alive," Coluzzi said. "He never thought that he would encounter a shotgun being pulled and fired at him in this situation."

Later Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he had spoken with Kelly. He "is being treated for injuries but he is being treated very well," Weintraub said. "He is in good and stable condition."

The situation began at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when two Bucks County probation officers went to check on a person at the Yardley Commons apartments. The visit turned into an argument, and the probation officers called for police help.

Kelly responded, as he often does to calls in small Yardley Borough, Coluzzi said.

When Kelly entered the apartment, he was shot by the person inside, who used a shotgun. Kelly was able to get out of the apartment, as was the suspect's mother, who was inside.

Coluzzi said that the suspect is known to police from previous incidents, and added that he may be armed with other weapons.

Police are still surrounding the apartment. SkyForce10 could see SWAT and several police cars at the scene.

This is a continuing story and will be updated.