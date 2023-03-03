Xfinity Live

Xfinity Live! Installing Even Bigger Big Screen

The sports bar is adding a 58-foot screen to replace its current 28-foot screen

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Xfinity Live! sports bar is a popular destination for fans of all Philly sports. And soon, there won't be a bad seat in the house.

That's because the sports bar is replacing its 28-foot big screen with a new screen nearly double the size. Crews are currently installing a 58-foot by 14-foot screen at Xfinity Live!

Construction is expected to be completed in time for March Madness.

The sports bar will remain open during construction, though the bar directly under the new screen is closed temporarily.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Xfinity Live
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us