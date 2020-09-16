Delaware County

Worker Killed in Road Roller Accident Near Delaware County School

The cause or exact nature of the accident was not immediately clear

A worker doing construction near a Delaware County middle school was killed in an accident involving a road roller Wednesday morning.

Crews were doing work for a Ridley Park Borough project when something went wrong and a contractor was killed by the road roller around 9:30 a.m., Ridley Park Police Department Chief Robert Frazier said.

The cause or exact nature of the accident was not immediately clear, but NBC10 helicopter video showed the roller stopped near a baseball field adjacent to Ridley Park Middle School. Police officers and workers could also be seen near the baseball field.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office’s criminal investigation division was assisting in the investigation, Frazier said.

