Women gets prison for deadly stabbing at Lincoln University

A woman who has been convicted of stabbing a Lincoln University student to death in a residence hall on the school's campus in 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

On Monday, 41-year-old Nydira Smith, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to serve three to six years in prison for the Feb. 16, 2022 slaying of Jawine Evans, who died after he was stabbed in the next in a residence hall at Lincoln University College in Chester County.

Smith will be given credit for time served, and has also been sentenced to serve six years of probation.

She was arrested after getting into an altercation with Evans on the evening of Feb. 16, 2022, when she stabbed him in the arm and neck. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the investigation into Evans' slaying, police found cellphone video that showed multiple men – including the three who were stabbed -- along with two women, including Smith, fighting outside room 114 at a residence hall on the college's campus.

One of the students involved in the fight was Smith's brother, officials said.