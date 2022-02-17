Chester County

At Least 3 Stabbed on Lincoln University Campus

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three people were stabbed on Lincoln University's campus Wednesday night.

Police could be seen focusing on a grassy area near the football stadium as SkyForce10 hovered overhead after the stabbing, which happened around 9:30 p.m.

Chester County dispatchers didn't immediately reveal the extent of injuries and the identities of the people hurt.

According to its website, "Lincoln University was founded in 1854 as the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University, or HBCU."

As of this past fall, 1,767 students were enrolled.

The university has yet to respond to NBC10's requests for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

