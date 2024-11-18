A woman was struck and killed by a van when she tried to run across the highway on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport last week, state police said.

On Friday, Nov. 15, shortly after 3 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a crash on I-95 southbound near mile marker 12.3 near the airport. When troopers arrived, they spotted a woman lying face down in the middle of the highway. She was pronounced dead after suffering injuries to her head, neck and torso.

Through interviews, state troopers determined the woman tried to run across I-95 from the right side of the highway to the left side before she was struck by a black Chevrolet van in the far-left lane. The impact launched the woman into the middle lane and into the path of a white Chevrolet Express van which drove directly over her but did not appear to have struck her, investigators said.

The drivers of the black van and white van both remained at the scene and spoke with police. Investigators have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or why she was walking on the highway.

I-95 southbound was shut down from exit 14 for hours before it was later reopened around 6 p.m. on Friday.