Philadelphia

Lanes reopen after crash on 95 near PHL

By Emily Rose Grassi

Closeup of LED police car light bar flashing red and blue
Getty Images

A crash near the Philadelphia International Airport is caused backups on Interstate 95 on Friday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes between exits 14 for Bartram and Essington avenues and 9B/A for Pennsylvania Route 420 at Prospect Park and Essington.

All lanes were closed and reopened around 6 p.m.

