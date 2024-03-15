A woman was strangled to death by her neighbor in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The coworkers of 43-year-old Tequesha S. Boxill called police after she didn't show up for work, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

Once officers responded to her apartment building just after 11 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Venango Street, they found Boxill unresponsive in the hallway near her apartment door on the first floor, police said.

Boxill was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene just before noon, according to police.

Law enforcement arrested Boxill's neighbor Allen "Gene" Legree, 55, on March 12 in connection to her death, officials said.

Legree has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice, police told NBC10.

An investigation is underway with the Homicide Unit.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 215-686-3334. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.