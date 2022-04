An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The 50-year-old woman was found on the first floor inside a home along the 3900 block of North 5th Street suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. Police have not yet revealed her identity.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

This story is developing.