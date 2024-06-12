Center City

Woman sought in attack, robbery attempt on Center City sidewalk

Police are seeking a woman who, officials said, attacked another woman on a Center City sidewalk, pulling her hair and demanding money, in an attempted robbery on June 4

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking this woman following an attempted robbery on Filbert Street in Center City Philadelphia last week.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, officials claim, attacked another woman during a morning robbery attempt on a Center City sidewalk last week.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on June 4, when a 31-year-old woman told investigators she was walking along the 1200 block of Filbert Street in Center City when she was attacked by a woman on the sidewalk.

Police officials have shared surveillance images of the woman sought in this incident online.

Officials said, during the incident, the attacker allegedly pulled the victim's hair as she demanded money.

The victim, police said, was able to escape the incident before anything was taken.

Officials describe the individual they believe was involved in this incident as a woman with long, braided hair who wore a baseball hat, gray shorts, sandals and a backpack during this alleged attack.

Police are asking anyone who can provide information on this individual to contact police by submitting a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously, here.

