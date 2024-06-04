Woman shot, killed by neighbor in Mayfair, Philly police say

A woman was shot and killed by her neighbor in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors and gunshots along the 7100 block of Montague Street shortly before noon on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

When police arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police initially declared a barricade situation in the area after a suspect in the shooting refused to leave a nearby home, investigators said. Police later said the barricade situation ended and an unidentified man is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.