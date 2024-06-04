Woman shot, killed by neighbor in Mayfair, Philly police say

A woman was shot and killed by her neighbor in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors and gunshots along the 7100 block of Montague Street shortly before noon on Tuesday, according to investigators.
When police arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m.
Police initially declared a barricade situation in the area after a suspect in the shooting refused to leave a nearby home, investigators said. Police later said the barricade situation ended and an unidentified man is in custody.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.