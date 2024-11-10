Olney

Woman shot in stomach in Philly's Olney neighborhood

Police said Sunday that a 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in the city's Olney section on Saturday night, Nov. 9, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was shot in the stomach in the city's Olney section on Saturday evening, Nov. 9, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, along the 4800 block of Franklin Street, when a 26-year-old woman was shot in the stomach.

First responders to the report of a shooting transported the woman to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she was placed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide further information on how this incident unfolded or if there were any suspects in this crime.

And, according to police, no arrests have yet been made in this incident and no weapon has been recovered.

However, officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

