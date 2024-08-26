Woman shot in parking lot of Northeast Philly Wells Fargo Bank, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo along the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue, according to investigators.

A 61-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. She was taken to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects in the shooting.

While police have not revealed what led to the shooting, a witness and friend of the victim told NBC10 the woman got into a dispute with a man who was parked next to her in the parking lot. The witness said the two argued back and forth before the man got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman's chest before shooting her in the thigh. He then drove off, according to the witness.

Police at the scene spoke with the witness and bank security guards. They're also looking through surveillance video at the bank.

NBC10 also learned two young people were in the victim's car at the time of the shooting and at least one of them was on the way to school, with the first day of classes in the Philadelphia School District starting Monday.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.