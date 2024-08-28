Philadelphia

Man charged with shooting woman during argument in Wells Fargo Bank parking lot

Ronald Kling, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses

By David Chang and Miguel Martinez-Valle

A man accused of shooting a woman during an argument in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank in Northeast Philadelphia is now in custody, police announced Wednesday.

Ronald Kling, 26, surrendered to police on Tuesday, Aug. 27. He is charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, terroristic threats, simple assault, violation of the uniform firearms act - no license, and other related offenses.

The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 26, shortly before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank along the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue, according to investigators.

Gladys Sylvane, a witness, told NBC10 her friend, a 61-year-old woman, was driving in the parking lot when she bumped into another woman's vehicle. The two women then began arguing, according to Sylvane.

Sylvane said a man -- who police later identified as Kling -- then stepped out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at her friend's stomach.

"And she said, 'Did you hit my car?' She said, 'No.' And she said, 'Okay, if I hit it, what you gonna do?' The husband walked in from the Wells Fargo and came in and said, 'Touch her.' And she said, 'If I touch her, what you gonna do?' And she put the gun right to [my friend's] stomach. And he said, 'Here's what I'm gonna do.' Bang," Sylvane told NBC10.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sylvane said the man opened fire, shooting her friend in the thigh before fleeing the scene with the other woman in a Kia Sorento.

Sylvane's friend was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. Sylvane said her friend's two children, who she was taking to school at the time, were both inside the car and witnessed the shooting.

