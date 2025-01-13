Woman shot 4 times as argument over loud music erupts in gunfire, police say

Police have made an arrest after a woman was shot four times during an argument over loud music at a property in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Monday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, as officers were called to a property along the 1800 block of Kinsey Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section on a report of a shooting.

Here, according to Philadelphia Police Department Captain Andrew DiSanto, officers found a woman in the doorway on the first floor of a property after she had been shot four times in her legs.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where DiSanto said, she was immediately taken in for surgery, though he was not aware of her condition in an interview conducted on Monday morning.

However, he said, officers at the scene learned the individual suspected to have fired at the woman was still in the property on the second floor.

Police believe, DiSanto said, the shooting happened over the course of an argument about loud music and the suspected shooter, a man, fired down a stairwell in the property at the woman who was injured in this incident.

"It looks like an offender was on the second floor and did shoot down a stairwell and struck this female," DiSanto said.

The man, DiSanto said, retreated into the building an a barricade was declared.

DiSanto said the property was a boarding house and, with the help of other residents, police were able to contact the suspected shooter through a telephone.

He eventually surrendered to police officials at about 2:50 a.m. without further incident and no other injures to anyone in the property, DiSanto said.

Police officials did not immediatley provide further information on the man who was taken into police custody in this incident, but DiSanto said, an investigation is ongoing.