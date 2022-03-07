What to Know A man died after being shot in the parking lot of the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Monday night.

The shooting took place outside the Wendy's fast food restaurant.

Abington Township police took a woman into custody and said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic incident.

A man died after he a woman shot him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, police said.

The shooting occurred outside the Wendy’s in the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center on the 700 block of Huntingdon Pike in Huntingdon Valley around 8 p.m. Monday. Abington Township police told NBC10 a 32-year-old woman shot a 30-year-old man at least once in the chest.

The man later died at the hospital, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and the gun was recovered. Police did not reveal a motive, but said they believed the shooting to be domestic related.

Abington police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Det. Donald Lindenmuth at 267-536-1103 or email dlindenmuth@abingtonpa.gov.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.