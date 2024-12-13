Woman randomly attacks another woman waiting for bus in Center City, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who they say randomly attacked another woman who was waiting for the bus in Center City.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, around 11:45 a.m., a 63-year-old woman was waiting for the bus on 1100 Market Street when another woman approached her and started screaming, police said.

The woman then punched the 63-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground. Police said they don’t know the motive in the attack. They released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday, Dec. 13.

Philadelphia Police Surveillance photo of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a woman with black hair who was wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and tan boots. If you see the suspect, do not approach her. Instead, call 911 immediately.

You can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip here.