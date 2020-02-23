Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Double Shooting Inside Maple Shade Apartment

A woman was killed while a man was hurt in a double shooting inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Arbors apartment complex shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway outside a unit on the seventh floor.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Medical Center. The woman, identified by investigators as Kayla Winkler, was pronounced dead. The man was treated and released.

Winker lived in the unit where the shooting occurred, investigators said. She was also a friend of the man who was shot.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mapleshadepd.com.