Woman Hit by Police Vehicle Off South Street

A woman was left in critical condition after she was struck by a police vehicle off of South Street in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.
Philadelphia police said an officer driving a PPD vehicle hit the woman at South 9th and South streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m.
The 55-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries throughout her body, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SkyForce10 was overhead as investigators taped off a van in the crosswalk as part of the crime scene on South 9th Street.
Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division are investigating the crash.