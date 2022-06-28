Woman Hit by Police Vehicle Off South Street

A woman was left in critical condition after she was struck by a police vehicle off of South Street in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia police said an officer driving a PPD vehicle hit the woman at South 9th and South streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m.

The 55-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries throughout her body, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

SkyForce10 was overhead as investigators taped off a van in the crosswalk as part of the crime scene on South 9th Street.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division are investigating the crash.