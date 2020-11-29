Lansdale

Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Lansdale

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting. Neighbors told NBC10 they heard at least six gunshots. 

By David Chang and Steven Fisher

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., Lansdale Police responded to the intersection of Hancock Street and Church Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found Ebony Pack, 30, inside a Nissan sedan. 

Pack was suffering from several gunshot wounds and police found several bullet holes on the driver’s side door. 

Pack was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting. Neighbors told NBC10 they heard at least six gunshots. 

“I just heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I looked out the window and I saw a car run into a pole where that traffic light is over there and I called 911,” Jim Ward, a neighbor, said. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects. Anyone with information on Pack’s death should call Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801 or Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368. 

