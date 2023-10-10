Woman found dead inside apartment in Chester

A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Chester, Pennsylvania.

On Monday at 9:36 p.m., Chester Police officers responded to an apartment on the 1200 block of Curran Street for a possible medical emergency. When they arrived they found a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Shante Whitaker, on the living room floor unresponsive and bleeding from her head.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:46 p.m. Officers searched through the apartment and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in one of the living room walls. They also found several spent shell casings in front of the apartment.

Another bullet hole was spotted in the window.

Police have not yet determined what led to the shooting and have not released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on Whitaker’s death, please call Chester Police Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-84-20 or the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective William Murphy at 610-891-5262.