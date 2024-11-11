New Jersey

Woman dies in ‘small' Camden, NJ, house fire, officials say

A woman died in a house fire that happened in Camden, New Jersey, in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, officials said

Fire crews working to extinguish a house fire in Camden, New Jersey, in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, found a woman dead inside the home, officials said.

According to Jesse Flax, chief of the Camden Fire Department, the woman was killed in a house fire that happened along the 1300 block of Kaighns Avenue at about 12:55 a.m., early Monday morning.

Flax said fire crews discovered the body of a woman believed to be in her 60s or 70s as they worked to extinguish a "small fire" on the first floor of the home.

"When companies arrived on location they had a light smoke condition in the interior," Flax told NBC10's crew at the scene. "And, once they made entry, they found a fire, small fire, off to the left. They also found a deceased victim."

He said, it appeared that the woman died of smoke inhalation.

Though, Flax noted, the fire was so small, he was unsure if it would have set off smoke detectors in the home.

Crews responding to the incident had the fire under control by 1:10 a.m., on Monday, Flax said.

Flax said that the incident and the cause of the woman's death is still under investigation.

