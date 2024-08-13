Woman dies days after being struck in Nicetown hit-and-run

A woman from North Philadelphia has died due to injuries she suffered a week ago in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Nicetown section, police officials said.

According to police, Tiffany Walker, of North Philadelphia, was pronounced at 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2024, after she was listed in critical condition following a crash that happened on Aug. 5, 2024.

The initial crash, officials said, happened when Walker was struck while walking along West Hunting Park Avenue, at N. 20th Street, at about 12:11 a.m.

The vehicle that struck Walker, police said, fled after the crash.

While officials said they initially had little information on the vehicle involved in this incident, investigation has led police officials to believe that car parts found at the scene likely belong to a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder that is dark in color.

Officials are still investigating the incident, police officials said.