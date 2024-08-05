Woman critically injured in Nicetown hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:11 a.m., when a woman -- who police have not provided additional identifying information on -- was walking near the intersection of West Hunting Park Ave. and North 20th Street.

Officials said the woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

However, officials could not provide a description of the vehicle believed to be involved in this incident.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she was listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.