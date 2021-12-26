Philadelphia

Woman Dies After Crashing Into SEPTA Bus

The 48-year-old woman was driving a black BMW along the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue at 8:23 a.m. when she struck the back of a bus, police said. 

By David Chang

A woman died from her injuries after crashing into the back of a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia Sunday morning. 

The woman was taken to the Lankenau Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m. Officials have not yet revealed her identity. 

The driver of the bus and one passenger on board were also taken to Lankenau and placed in stable condition.

