South Philadelphia

Woman dies after being found hanging from iron gate at South Philly sports complex

A 43-year-old woman has died after, police said, she was found hanging from an iron gate near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia. Police officials said they do not believe foul play was involved

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was found hanging from an iron gate at the sport complex in South Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman who was found hanging from an iron gate near Xfinity Live! on Pattison Avenue at S. 11th Street, early Saturday.

Officials said the 43-year-old woman -- who officials have not provided further identifying details on --was assisted by first responders, and was taken to a nearby hospital, before she was pronounced at about 8:45 a.m.

She had wounds on both her hands and her feet, that officials said, were "consistent with the gate" and she had suffered no other signs of trauma.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials are investigating, but police said, there is no indication that foul play was involved in this incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us