Woman dies after being found hanging from iron gate at South Philly sports complex

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was found hanging from an iron gate at the sport complex in South Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman who was found hanging from an iron gate near Xfinity Live! on Pattison Avenue at S. 11th Street, early Saturday.

Officials said the 43-year-old woman -- who officials have not provided further identifying details on --was assisted by first responders, and was taken to a nearby hospital, before she was pronounced at about 8:45 a.m.

She had wounds on both her hands and her feet, that officials said, were "consistent with the gate" and she had suffered no other signs of trauma.

Law enforcement officials are investigating, but police said, there is no indication that foul play was involved in this incident.