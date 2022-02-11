Woman Decapitated in Delaware County Apartment

Police found a woman decapitated inside a Delaware County apartment Friday morning.

Officers responded to the apartment on the 400 block of South Springfield Road in Clifton Heights around 5 a.m. and forced themselves inside, Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Margie McAboy said.

Police sources told NBC10 the woman had severe head and neck trauma. They found a knife at the scene but could not say with certainty that it was the murder weapon.

The male suspect was arrested.

McAboy said it appeared to be a domestic incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Domestic Violence Help: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.