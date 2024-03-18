Woman critically injured in fall from Jet Ski on Delaware River in Northeast Philly

A woman was critically injured on Saturday afternoon when she fell from a Jet Ski into the waters of the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when a 51-year-old woman fell from, what officials said was a "Jet Ski" into the Delaware River.

However, officials said, a marine unit responded, and she was pulled from the river by about 6:20 p.m.

After she was taken to shore, the woman was transported to a near by hospital where, officials said, she was listed in critical condition.

