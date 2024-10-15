Center City Philadelphia

Woman critically hurt in afternoon stabbing on Market St. in Center City Philly

A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after, police officials said, she was attacked near the intersection of 10th and Market streets on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

The intersection of 10th and Market Streets in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.
Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized following a stabbing attack that happened in Center City Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, officials said.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that a 67-year-old woman was in critical condition after she was attacked near the intersection of 10th and Market streets at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

In that incident, officials said, the woman was stabbed in the back and chest by a man, believed to be in his 60s, during an argument.

According to Small, police believe the woman knew her attacker.

After the attack, Small said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The man fled the scene on a "red delivery bicycle," Small said.

Small said that investigators believe they know the identity of the suspected attacker and were working to apprehend him.

As of about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, police had not yet announced an arrest in this incident.

Small said that an investigation is ongoing.

