Philadelphia

Woman critical after being shot four times near Temple's campus

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman is in critical condition after being shot four times near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:54 p.m. police responded to a shooting along the 2100 block of Camac Street.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman suffering from four gunshot wounds, one to the chest, two in her left side and one in her back, according to the police.

The victim, identified as a “Jane Doe,” was transported to the hospital where she was placed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no further information about the shooting or what led to it at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violenceTemple University
