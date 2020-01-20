Erin Schweikert

Woman Charged in Connection to Death of Teen Found in Basement

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a teen girl who was found decomposed inside the basement of a South Philadelphia home

By David Chang

What to Know

  • Maddison Leidy, 25, is charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, lying to police and other related offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10.
  • The charges are in connection to the death of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert. Schweikert was last seen alive on Sept. 27, 2019, and was reported missing from her home along the 2300 block of S. Lee Street in October.
  • Schweikert's decomposed body was found inside the basement of a South Philadelphia home.

Maddison Leidy, 25, is charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, lying to police and other related offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10.

The charges are in connection to the death of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert. Schweikert was last seen alive on Sept. 27, 2019, and was reported missing from her home along the 2300 block of S. Lee Street in October.

Erin Schweikert
Philadelphia Police

The teen’s remains were found Thursday in the basement of a home along the 2100 block of Porter Street in Philadelphia’s Girard Estates neighborhood. Sheriff's officers were serving a robbery warrant when they made the discovery.

The teen's body was placed inside a plastic container. Police described it as badly decomposed and producing an overwhelming smell.

Five people were taken into custody for questioning upon the initial discovery. At least one person was arrested on the search warrant.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death for Schweikert and Leidy has not been charged with homicide. The District Attorney’s Office said more charges could be filed however. They continue to investigate.

