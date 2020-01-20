What to Know Maddison Leidy, 25, is charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, lying to police and other related offenses, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10.

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a teen girl who was found decomposed inside the basement of a South Philadelphia home.

The teen’s remains were found Thursday in the basement of a home along the 2100 block of Porter Street in Philadelphia’s Girard Estates neighborhood. Sheriff's officers were serving a robbery warrant when they made the discovery.

The teen's body was placed inside a plastic container. Police described it as badly decomposed and producing an overwhelming smell.

Five people were taken into custody for questioning upon the initial discovery. At least one person was arrested on the search warrant.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of death for Schweikert and Leidy has not been charged with homicide. The District Attorney’s Office said more charges could be filed however. They continue to investigate.