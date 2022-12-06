Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home

A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.

Investigators said the woman appeared to have been struck in the head with an unknown object. No weapon was recovered.

An arrest, however, was made, police said.

Police didn't reveal any motive in the deadly beating.

Entering Tuesday, at least 478 homicides were recorded in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down about 8% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record.

