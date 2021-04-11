Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Missing Pregnant Mom

A woman was arrested in connection to the death of a pregnant Delaware County mother whose body was found in Philadelphia last week.

Tylydiah Garnett was arrested Sunday morning and charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, use of communication facility, abuse of corpse and other related offenses. The arrest and charges are in connection to the death of 21-year-old Dianna Brice.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On March 30, Upper Darby Police met with Brice’s mother who told them she was last seen getting into her boyfriend’s gray Ford Fusion at the K Laundry located on 500 Church Lane in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Photo supplied by Upper Darby police

Police began tracking Brice and her boyfriend and determined they were in the West Philadelphia area. On April 5, investigators found Brice’s body in the area of 5800 Eastwick Avenue.

On April 6, investigators determined Brice died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Despite Garnett’s arrest, police continue to search for Brice’s boyfriend, who they identified as 23-year-old Justin Smith. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.