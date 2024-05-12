Additional individuals sought after man arrested for robbing off-duty officer of gun

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing an off-duty Philadelphia police officer in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:12 a.m., an off-duty officer was assaulted and robbed of his personal firearm at 2100 West Oxford Street, police said.

During the incident, the officer managed to disarm the suspect and fire the attacker's weapon in self-defense. The suspect then fled the scene in a black BMW sedan, which was lost in the vicinity of 9th and Cumberland streets, according to the police.

The officer was also struck the BMW as it fled.

The black BMW sedan has tinted windows and the front rim on the driver's side is different from the rear rim on the same side, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., police said they arrested a man at G and Hilton streets.

Officials also said they are seeking additional suspects in connection with the assault and robbery of the off-duty officer.

“The investigation is still active as we seek to apprehend female co-defendants and recover the officer's personal weapon,” police said in a statement.

Law enforcement is searching for several women who are suspected of interfering with the officer as he attempted to detain the suspect, who was able to initially get away.

Police also released images of several men who they say they are seeking to identify and interview in connection with the incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

For tips, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department, anonymous tips are welcome at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.