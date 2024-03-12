Wilmington, Del. woman arrested in starvation death of 4-year-old boy

Law enforcement officials in Delaware have charged a 30-year-old Wilmington woman with murder about seven months after her 4-year-old son died in her home.

According to the Delaware Attorney General's Office, following a March 8 review of an incident that happened last year, police have arrested and charged Mercedes Ferguson, alleging that she starved her son until he died.

Officials were called to a home along the unit block of Court Drive in the Greenview at Chestnut Run community on August 18, 2023, after a 9-1-1 call in reference to CPR for Ferguson's child.

At that time, police said, paramedics responded and provided first aid to the boy, who was later pronounced.

An autopsy on the boy's remains concluded that the child died of starvation, police said.

On March 11, Ferguson was taken into custody at a home on Herbert Drive, in New Castle, Del., law enforcement officials said.

Police said that she has been charged with murder by abuse or neglect that recklessly caused the death of a child.

She is in custody at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $1 million cash bail.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information in this case to please contact Detective Starratt at (302) 395-2745, via email at Ashlee.Starratt@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.

Private messages can also be submitted on Facebook at New Castle County Police.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or submit a tip online at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.