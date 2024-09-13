Thousands of gallons of oil spilled in the Christina River in Delaware

Crews in Delaware are working to clean up an oil spill in the Christina River that forced all boating to stop.

State environmental officials said that the spill started at the Port of Wilmington and involved up to 8,400 gallons of oil.

A spokesperson with the Baltimore Coast Guart said that the spill happened during a transfer from the Buckeye Terminal and the Double Skin 59 barge.

Federal officials have been notified about the possible impacts to marine animals and other wildlife.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the spill.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.