Two men hurt after being shot in Wilmington, Del. on Wednesday morning

Two men are hurt after a shooting incident in Delaware, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West 26th Street just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 where they found the two shooting victims, police said.

One victim was a 22-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said. The second victim was a 33-year-old man who was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, officials explained.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Joran Merced at 302-576-3637.

You can also leave a tip with the Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or by clicking here.