Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday.

A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

The school officer found evidence that a bullet had struck inside the restroom, state police said. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"Further investigation revealed a suspect ran from the rear of the school towards the football stadium," state police said. Investigators later found a Glock handgun in that area.

Police said it wasn't clear how many people were involved in the shooting and the investigation continued.

Police and the Colonial School District said the school would remain closed for the rest of the week. With a teacher professional development day already planned for Friday, students really were only being told to stay home for Thursday.

"All before and after school activities, sports and events scheduled during these two days will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date," the school said in a message posted to its website.

School was set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the MLK Day holiday.

"The safety of staff and students remains our immediate priority and by allowing for this break it provides officials with the time to properly investigate and gives everyone time needed to regroup after today’s events," the school said.

The school said counselors are available to anyone needing to talk about the shooting.

