An argument between two dog walkers across the street Delaware County's Widener University ended with a Widener student stabbed, according to the university.

Léelo en español aquí.

The incident around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 18th and Market streets in Chester, prompted the university to lockdown the campus, the university said in a news release.

"The student came into contact with another individual who was also out with their dog," Widener said, while noting the student was also walking with a friend.

"After an apparent exchange of words between the two, the suspect threw something at the student’s dog and then assaulted the student with a small knife," the university continued. "The suspect immediately retreated through an adjacent campus parking lot and exited the campus."

Campus security responded and the student was taken to the hospital for treatment for what Widener called a "superficial wound."

The student who was stabbed lives off campus, Widener said.

The Widener campus was put on lockdown for about 90 minutes. Winter break begins Friday evening.

Chester police would lead the investigation and were looking at surveillance cameras in hopes of tracking down the attacker, Widener said.