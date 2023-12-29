A section of the White Horse Pike is closed in New Jersey Friday night, officials said.

The White Horse Pike is closed near Atco Motel and drivers are being detoured from Stevens and Garfield Avenues, police said.

Police in Waterford Township took to social media and urged drivers to seek an alternate route.

Skyforce10 was over the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Friday where crews could be seen investigating. About half a dozen police cars were there.

Firetrucks and firemen were also on the scene as a dark-colored car was sitting in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.