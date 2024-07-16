Where's the beef? Cases of meat worth $15k stolen in Southwest Philly

"Where's the beef?!"

It's a phrase that might not be as popular as it once was but, it was likely being uttered on Tuesday morning in Southwest Philadelphia after, police say, someone stole cases of beef from the back of a refrigerated truck.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of S. 63rd Street at about 5:30 a.m. to find a refrigerated tractor-trailer where about 400 cases of beef had been stolen.

Officials claim the beef was valued at upwards of $15,000.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials have not named any suspects in this heist.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.