What on earth? 9-year-old boy from Delco can name over 190 countries by flag

There are nearly 200 countries in the world and more than 70 territories but how many do you think you can identify by name?

Zahran Chowdhury from Delaware County is like any other third grader but get him in front of a map and he could show you a thing or two.

At only 9 years old Zahran can confidently identify over 190 countries and territories based solely on their flag.

His father Reza Chowdhury explained that Zahran's fascination with countries started a few years ago when he became obsessed with learning.

"He was fascinated with that each country had their own sound system for emergencies like nuclear emergency or flood or anything happens," Chowdhury told NBC10.

Zahran not only can identify the flags, but he can share details about the countries including the main religion.

What's next for Zahran? He is now memorizing populations.

"At this age, it's like we should be teaching him. But things change now," Chowdhury said.