West Philly home fire bombed in failed arson attempt, officials say

An unexploded Molotov cocktail -- a bottle typically filled with gasoline and stuffed with a rag -- sat on the porch of a home in West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, after officials said, it failed to ignite during an arson attempt.

Law enforcement officials said that at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were investigating a scene along the 5000 block of Aspen Street in West Philadelphia, after someone -- police have not yet named any individual, or individuals sought in this case -- attempted to burn the front porch of a home, along with a vehicle parked out front.

Officers on scene were able to recover at least one unexploded Molotov cocktail that failed to ignite.

However, early Sunday, some fire damage could be seen on the porch and on a car nearby.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.