A man was gunned down as more than 20 shots were fired under SEPTA's Market-Frankford El tracks in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

Police officers heard the gunfire at 52nd and Market streets around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2024, and rushed toward the scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers found a man in his 30s bleeding on the sidewalk, Small said. The officers rushed him to a nearby hospital where the man died shortly after midnight on Nov. 26, 2024.

Investigators found evidence that at least 21 shots were fired -- shell casings circled on the ground -- within close-range to the shooting victim, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooting appeared to be targeted due to how many shots were fired at the victim, Small said. However, no exact motive was immediately known.

Two men could be seen running away from the scene, police said.

Investigators hoped surveillance video from nearby businesses would help get them a description of the killer(s), Small said.

Despite this deadly shooting, homicides are down in Philadelphia this year at the lowest year-to-date total since 2014 with at least 238 killings this year, according to police data.