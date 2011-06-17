Relax to the smooth sounds of jazz and r&b in your neighborhood. The 5th Annual West Oak Lane Jazz Festival kicks off Friday June 17th, to Sunday June 19th. Travel down to Ogontz Ave and enjoy live music from award-winning artists such as Chaka Kahn, Jeffery Osborne and Freddie Jackson...just to name few.

Vendors from all over the country will be displaying jewelry, hand -crafted art, paintings, and much more. Prepare your taste buds for delectable eating from you favorite spots around the city. Grab your family and celebrate Philadelphia's music and art. There will be free shuttle services to the festival and complimentary parking is available in some locations.

For a full list of events visit the West Oak Lane Jazz Festival website.