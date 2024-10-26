Early morning fire destroys part of Delaware motel, injuries reported

Fire in the early hours Saturday destroyed part of a motel in New Castle County, Delaware.

NBC10 was on the scene just after crews put out a fire that ripped through several rooms at the West Motel, located at Pulaski Highway in Bear.

Officials said the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. The flames were intense and could be seen shooting from the motel's windows.

Fire crews were able to get everyone out of the motel safely and place the fire under control.

Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Siobhan McGirl

The motel owner told NBC10 that the entire establishment would have to close as officials investigate the cause of the fire. The Red Cross has stepped in to help the guests staying there.

If you are in the area, it's important to note that officials closed part of Pulaski Highway for the time being as they investigate.